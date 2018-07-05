Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE : Cloudy weather with light rain was observed in the city Wednesday while Meteorological office predicted scattered rain in the city during the next 24 hours.

Meteorological officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending eastwards. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to weaken during next 48 hours while a westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country.

Met office predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions, while at isolated places in Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ismael Khan, Malakand Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was recorded at various cities, including Joharabad 110mm, Sargodha (AP 83mm, City 66mm), Bhakkar 72mm, Kasur 70mm, Okara, Sahiwal 60mm, Jhang 34mm, Noorpur Thal, Chakwal 32mm, Toba Tek Singh 25mm, Bahawalnager 23mm, Islamabad (Golra 22mm, Bokra, Saidpur 09mm, ZP 06mm, IIAP 02mm), Mianwali 20mm, Kamra 16mm, Faisalabad 14mm, Layyah 12mm, Jhelum 10mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 08mm, Chaklala 05mm), Mandi Bahauddin 06mm, Gujrat, Gujranwala 05mm, Mangla 02mm, Bahawalpur 01mm, Malam Jabba 103mm, Saidu Sharif 21mm, Peshawar (AP 13mm, City 09mm), Balakot 13mm, Pattan, Dera Ismael Khan 10mm, Risalpur 05mm, Dir (upper 04mm, lower 03mm), Kohat 03mm, Parachinar, Cherat 02mm, Muzaffarabad 34mm, Garhi Dupatta 18mm, Rawalakot 02mm and Barkhan 04mm.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 30°C, minimum was 21.8°C and humidity level was 68 percent.