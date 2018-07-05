Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

1,471 transgenders issued CNICs

LAHORE : In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, as many as 1,471 transgender people have been issued computerised national identity cards (CNICs) while another 530 have been registered and the issuance of their CNICs is in process in Punjab.

x
Advertisement

A spokesperson for Social Welfare Department said the special centres established in the districts on the directions of the Punjab chief secretary were providing the facility of issuance of CNICs to transgender peopole under one-window operation.

He said a provincial monitoring committee and district implementation committees had been formed in the light of the directions of the Supreme Court.

The provincial body reviews the progress on a daily basis. Special instructions have been issued to the deputy commissioners for expediting the registration of transgender people, the spokesperson.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar