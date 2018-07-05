Sinkhole filled: GPO Chowk opened to traffic

LAHORE : Traffic was opened on Wednesday in front of GPO on The Mall after the Lahore Development Authorities (LDA) filled the sinkhole emerged on the road during Tuesday’s heavy rain.

LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Khan said that the problem was handled as a crisis management situation and all resources were mobilised to cover the damaged part of the road. He said the main reason for the incident was PTCL ducts through which rainwater seeped in and caused erosion under the road’s asphalt.

LDA DG Amna Imran Khan also visited the place and told the media that a committee had been constituted to investigate the matter. She said a record 252mm rain was recorded on July 3 in the city and LDA/Wasa staff was deployed to meet the emergency due to the monsoon rains.

“At about 8:30am, a portion of the road in front of GPO caved in. This incident occurred near pedestrian underpass for GPO Orange Line Metro Station. It created a 12m x 15m sinkhole with a depth of 6m,” she said.

The LDA staff along with consultant and contractors quickly responded and proceeded to ascertain the extent of damage, reasons and causes. Initial findings revealed that a number of PTCL open ducts located in a chamber near the PTCL building caused the water seepage under the road. The water from these ducts, over the passage of time, found its way through the subsoil into the under construction pedestrian underpass. She said that the unsealed duct became cause of erosion of subsoil, leading to formation of cavity under the road and causing overall collapse. A cavity measuring 15m x 12m x 6m was formed as a result.

The LDA DG said that several damage control measures were taken overnight, including immediate deployment of human resource, blockage of drain water by raising embankment all around the ditch and plugging the PTCL ducts from their chambers. She concluded that the road was opened for traffic now.