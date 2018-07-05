Father, son die in roof collapse; one electrocuted

LAHORE : Three people died and three others sustained injuries in different incidents of roof collapse and electrocution here on Wednesday.

A man and his son were killed and a minor girl injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in the Johar Town area.

Victim Abdullah, 50, his son Feezan, 17 and three-year-old daughter Fatima were asleep when the roof collapsed and all the three were trapped under its debris.

Rescuers pulled out the bodies of Abdullah and his son, and the survivor, Fatima, from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.

A pump operator was electrocuted while switching a faulty generator in the Qila Gujjar Singh area. The deceased was identified as Shahbaz.

According to the eyewitnesses, he suffered a severe electric shock and clung to the faulty generator when he touched the machine. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old youth, identified as Mohib Qamar, was found dead in an open drain near Jinnah Hospital. He had gone missing a day back. Police have removed the body to morgue.

A woman and a boy were injured when the roof of a shop collapsed at Altaf Colony near Rangers Headquarters. Rescuers pulled the them out of the debris and removed them to hospital.

A youth was injured when he suffered a severe electric shock in the Samanabad area. He has been admitted to hospital.

Man dies: A 30-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the Kahna area on Wednesday.

The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing a road when a rashly-driven car hit and killed him.

Meanwhile, a man was found dead in the Qila Gujjar Singh area. Police claimed the man, yet to be identified, was an addict. He might have died of an overdose of drugs, they suspected. The bodies have been removed to morgue.

gangs busted: The Lahore Police Investigation Wing claimed to have arrested 775 members of 315 gangs of criminals in the last six months.

The investigation wing also claimed to have recovered loot worth millions of rupees. The wing submitted 21,100 challans of cases to the courts.

Rescue 1122: Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) DG reviewed performance of emergency operations in all 36 districts of Punjab to ensure uniform standards of the service and smooth services delivery without any discrimination.

The emergency data showed 86,192 rescue operations were conducted in which 88,798 victims of different emergencies were rescued by the service during the last month while maintaining the average response time of seven minutes.

The DG directed all the District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to assist law enforcement agencies and keep close liaison with district administrations to ensure peaceful General Elections 2018 in their respective districts.

The DG said 29 people have died and 138 have injured in current monsoon spell. He directed the DEOs to put the rescue teams on high alert in order to deal with any kind emergency due to rain.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to included; 28,145 road traffic accidents, 44,906 medical emergencies, 1,637 fire incidents, 2,416 crimes, 183 drowning incidents, 75 building collapses, 10 explosions and 8,820 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, fire incidents occurred; 428 in Lahore, 161 in Faisalabad, 83 in Rawalpindi, 79 in Multan, 72 in Gujranwala and 61 in Sialkot. Similarly, 6,840 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,886 in Faisalabad, 1,430 in Gujranwala, 2,319 in Multan and 752 in Rawalpindi.