Thu July 05, 2018
Sports

July 5, 2018

Pak disabled squad flies to England for Tri-National Series

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 16-member disabled squad left for England on Wednesday to participate in the Tri-National Series starting July 8 in Worcestershire, England.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against the hosts. Nihar Alam will lead Pakistan in the series.

