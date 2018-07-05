DeGale surrenders IBF belt in hope of greater glory

LONDON: James DeGale said on Wednesday that he has given up his IBF world super-middleweight title so he can secure big bouts to light up his final fighting years.

“I have relinquished my IBF title as I look to secure big fights in the final chapter of my career,” DeGale wrote on social media.

The 32-year-old former Olympic boxing gold medallist said his representatives were working to secure top notch bouts for him.

DeGale took middleweight Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.

He first won the world title when in 2015 he outpointed Andre Dirrell in Boston.

“I’ve achieved so much, Olympic gold, British and European titles and becoming a two-time world champion,” DeGale wrote. “This is the final phase of my career where I want to be involved in the biggest fights possible.”

DeGale has an array of potential mouthwatering opponents.

Among them could be WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders or WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves.