Kuldeep, Rahul lead India to T20 victory over England

MANCHESTER: Kuldeep Yadav claimed his maiden Twenty20 international five-wicket haul and KL Rahul struck his second century in the format as India began their tour of England with an impressive eight-wicket victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Yadav finished with 5-24 as England were restricted to 159-8 after they collapsed from 94-1 following India skipper Virat Kohli’s decision to insert the hosts at the toss.

Jos Buttler was the only England batsman to cause the India attack any trouble on his way to 69 from 46 balls before he also fell victim to the beguiling spin of Yadav.

India then confidently chased down the total in 18.2 overs as Rahul mixed finesse with some brutal hitting as he whacked five sixes and 10 fours en route to an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls.

England’s explosive top order toiled against Yadav.

India removed Roy in the fifth over when he mistimed a pull shot off seamer Umesh Yadav (2-21) through midwicket and ended up chopping on to his stumps for a 20-ball 30.

Buttler brought up his half-century with a six off Hardik Pandya heaved over deep square.

Buttler could initially only stand and watch at the other end as Kuldeep Yadav caused havoc with his guile and clever use of googlies as England collapsed from 95-1.

India’s batsmen oozed class as they went about the chase in a confident fashion after Willey removed Shikhar Dhawan, with Rahul in particular showing his quality.

With Rahul striking the ball so cleanly, Rohit Sharma seemed to content to play the anchor role as he made 32 off 30 balls before driving Rashid (1-25) into the hands of Morgan at extra cover.

It was merely a blip for India and with the hard work done earlier in the innings Rahul and Kohli took a largely risk-averse approach.

Score Board

India won toss

England

J J Roy b Yadav 30

†J C Buttler c Kohli b Kuldeep 69

A D Hales b Kuldeep 8

*E J G Morgan c Kohli b Kuldeep 7

J M Bairstow st Dhoni b Kuldeep 0

J E Root st Dhoni b Kuldeep 0

M M Ali c Raina b Pandya 6

D J Willey not out 29

C J Jordan c & b Yadav 0

L E Plunkett not out

Extras (lb 2, w 5) 7

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 159

Did not bat: A U Rashid

Fall: 1-50, 2-95, 3-106, 4-107, 5-107, 6-117, 7-141, 8-149

Bowling: Kumar 4-0-45-0 (w 4); Yadav 4-0-21-2; Chahal 4-0-34-0 (w 1); Pandya 4-0-33-1; Kuldeep 4-0-24-5

India

S Dhawan b Willey 4

R G Sharma c Morgan b Rashid 32

K L Rahul not out 101

*V Kohli not out 20

Extras (lb 2, w 4) 6

Total (2 wickets, 18.2 overs) 163

Did not bat: S K Raina, †M S Dhoni, H H Pandya, Y S Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, B Kumar, U T Yadav

Fall: 1-7, 2-130

Bowling: Willey 4-0-30-1 (w 2); Jordan 4-0-27-0; Plunkett 4-0-42-0 (w 2); Rashid 4-0-25-1;

Moeen 2.2-0-37-0

Result: India won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Rob Bailey (England). TV Umpire: Tim Robinson (England). Match Referee: David Boon (Australia)