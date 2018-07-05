The housing crisis

The upward trend in the construction of housing schemes on fertile agricultural land has had devastating effects on small farmers who are now forced to migrate to big cities in search of work. In developed countries, only barren land is utilised for residential purposes. Had Pakistan followed suit, it could have saved many acres of precious fertile land. According to some media reports, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has decided to link the setting up of new schemes with the provincial government approval to stop new housing schemes from cropping up on agricultural land.

In this connection, a summary has been submitted to the caretaker chief minister to issue an ordinance in this regard. It is laudable that the decision has been taken in the public interest due to growing trend of establishing housing societies on agricultural land, which has not only compromised on food safety, but is also creating environmental issue at large in the province.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar