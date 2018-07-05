Lawlessness on the rise

It has been observed that many citizens do not hesitate to take the law into their own hands. This is what tampers with rule of law. Lawlessness is a contagious disease that, unfortunately, has spread rapidly in our society. Poor performances by the authorities concerned have also played a vital role in pushing society into anarchy.

It is time politicians and party leaders took steps to take the nation out of the quagmire of such unjust and tyrannical practices and do social good, which brings peace and order to society and the state as well.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad