Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lawlessness on the rise

It has been observed that many citizens do not hesitate to take the law into their own hands. This is what tampers with rule of law. Lawlessness is a contagious disease that, unfortunately, has spread rapidly in our society. Poor performances by the authorities concerned have also played a vital role in pushing society into anarchy.

x
Advertisement

It is time politicians and party leaders took steps to take the nation out of the quagmire of such unjust and tyrannical practices and do social good, which brings peace and order to society and the state as well.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar