Thanks for nothing

People at call centres are, perhaps, at the frontline of any organisation. Since consumers talk to them when they have any problems, those who work at call centres ought to be polite and well-versed in their core work. It is unfortunate that the KE authorities have not paid enough attention to this important issue and have not trained the call centre staff in an efficient manner.

Whenever power goes out in my area, I send an SMS at 8119. The reply that I receive makes me want to bang my head against the wall. It seems that the staff does not understand what I am complaining about. It is time the authorities realised that not all queries do not merit an automated response.

Muhammad Akram Qureshi

Karachi