False promises

Since the elections, all politicians can be seen busy in their election campaigns, making all sorts of false promises regarding issues that they don’t care about. But naive yet hopeful people whose optimism always checkmates all kind of despair believe in these promises. After all, these promises will lead us to the change we have been desperately waiting for. Our people should reflect back and think about the number of times these politicians, who make multiple visits to an area during election campaigns, visited an area to address the problem faced by residents.

Public affairs are left unnoticed and people continue to suffer in silence. People should be cautious and don’t believe in false promises. All wise men in villages need to educate their people not to fall to the prey this time. All those who are corrupt in any manner should be made to leave politics for good.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi