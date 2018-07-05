Thu July 05, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

World SME Day celebrated

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) have pledged to serve the micro to medium sized (MSME) sector more vigorously at a ceremony to celebrate the World SME Day, which is observed every year on the first Wednesday of July, a statement said.

Unisame President Zulfiqar Thaver emphasised the need for the policymakers to facilitate, support, encourage, motivate and promote entrepreneurship to resolve the issues of unemployment, it added.

“No government can ignore the MSME sector and unless priority is given to the sector the economic growth will not pick up,” Thaver said.

Mukesh Kumar, provincial chief of Smeda, underlined the need to work from the grassroots level and informed about the plans to promote micro entrepreneurs under a specific programme to facilitate them to market the products of big manufacturers through a well chalked out distribution system.

