KCCI appreciates FBR’s decision

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muffasar Atta Malik has appreciated the recent move by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the deadline of Tax Amnesty Scheme for a period of one month, a statement said on Wednesday.

“This was widely being demanded by the business and industrial community and we are grateful to the decision makers for paying heed to the KCCI’s request and accordingly taking sensible decision, which is encouraging many individuals to benefit from both the schemes and become part of the tax net, besides assisting the government in raising the revenues,” he said.

The KCCI president pointed out that as per the figures appearing in numerous media reports, more than Rs100 billion were added to the national exchequer by June 30, 2018 and this figure was expected to rise further, keeping in view the massive interest being shown in both the schemes.

“Some ambiguities were created during the course; however, the Karachi Chamber promptly urged the authorities to come up with clarities, which was wisely done and resulted in attracting the interest of thousands of Pakistanis living in and outside Pakistan,” he added.

The schemes will help the government bring undocumented persons, assets and income into the documented sector, he said, adding that the schemes have the potential to bring in macroeconomic and fiscal stability in the economy.