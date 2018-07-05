Copper climbs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Manila : London copper climbed nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to recover from a nine-month low and other metals also pulled away from their weakest level in months after China´s central bank assured markets it would keep the yuan stable.
The Chinese currency slid to 11-month lows on Tuesday with investors on edge ahead of the July 6 deadline when U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods take effect.
Beijing has said it would retaliate with tariffs on U.S. products. People´s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said the central bank was closely watching fluctuations in the foreign exchange market and would seek to keep the yuan at a stable and reasonable level.
"The statement puts paid to any fears that the PBoC could be engineering a depreciation to cushion the economy," Mizuho Bank said in a note.
