Copper climbs

Manila : London copper climbed nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to recover from a nine-month low and other metals also pulled away from their weakest level in months after China´s central bank assured markets it would keep the yuan stable.

The Chinese currency slid to 11-month lows on Tuesday with investors on edge ahead of the July 6 deadline when U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods take effect.

Beijing has said it would retaliate with tariffs on U.S. products. People´s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said the central bank was closely watching fluctuations in the foreign exchange market and would seek to keep the yuan at a stable and reasonable level.

"The statement puts paid to any fears that the PBoC could be engineering a depreciation to cushion the economy," Mizuho Bank said in a note.