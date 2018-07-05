Cotton higher

Karachi : Dull trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates increased by Rs100/maund.

The spot rates increased to Rs7,900/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,466/40kg.

Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs8,045/maund and Rs8,621/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said after ginning factories in Sindh started their operations, Punjab mills are also following it.

“Quality of lint in Sindh is low, as it was affected with water shortage and extreme heat in the province,” he added.

“We hope the quality will improve if crop gets matured.” Karachi cotton market recorded only two domestic transactions. Of these, 200 bales each from Sanghar and Tando Adam were sold at Rs8,150/maund.