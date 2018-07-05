Oil rises

Singapore : Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, lifted by a report of declining U.S. fuel inventories amid the ongoing crude supply outage at Syncrude Canada in Alberta, which usually supplies the United States.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $74.60 a barrel at 0044 GMT, up 46 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last settlement.

WTI the previous day hit its highest since November 2014 at $75.27 a barrel. Brent crude futures were at $77.82 per barrel, up 6 cents from their last close.

Trading activity is expected to by limited on Wednesday due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week to June 29 to 416.9 million barrels, according to the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday.

Gasoline and distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, were also down, the API said.