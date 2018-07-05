Gold surges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices rose to a one-week high early on Wednesday, rebounding from a seven-month low touched in the previous session, as the dollar weakened against the yen and an end-of-week deadline loomed for U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,257.51 an ounce as of 0058 GMT. It touched a one-week high of $1,257.63 earlier in the session.
The metal fell to $1,237.32, its lowest since Dec. 12, in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures were 0.4 percent higher at $1,258.70 an ounce. The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 110.3 .
China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a strong joint statement against President Donald Trump´s trade policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance, European officials said.
