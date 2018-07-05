Rupee flat

The rupee closed steady on Wednesday on the back of routine dollar buying from importers, traders said. The rupee ended unchanged at 121.24/dollar.

“There was no additional demand for the dollars. However, some routine import payments were made through the interbank currency market,” a trader said.

A rating agency on Tuesday maintained its views about the fragility of Pakistan’s economy.

“Declining foreign exchange reserves and widening current account deficit are adding to the country’s external financing risks and it “leaves a limited buffer in the event of problems accessing international markets or bilateral lending,” Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

In the open market, the rupee posted mild gains. It traded higher at 124/124.50 against the dollar as compared to the previous levels of 124.50/125.