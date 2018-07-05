Stocks plunge over 1,200 points as political uncertainty wreaks havoc

KARACHI: Stocks went into a massive tailspin on Wednesday losing over 1,200 points, the biggest one-day fall since August 2017, as panicked investors sold large chunks of blue-chip shares on political uncertainty, dealers said.

Analysts said the steep fall was led by scrips across-the-board on investors’ fears ahead of accountability court verdict on references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on July 6.

“Dismal data on CPI (consumer price index) inflation at 5.21 percent in June 2018/19, hike in National Saving Scheme rates, disappointing oil sales figures for July-June period of this fiscal and Fitch concerns on financing risks facing Pakistan catalysed the big bearish close,” analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 2.93 percent or 1218.74 points to close at 40,345.68 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index lost 3.14 percent or 640.57 points to finish at 19,764.52 points.

Of 343 active scrips, 28 advanced, 300 declined, and 15 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 117.598 billion shares compared to a turnover of 104.081 billion shares in the previous session.

Hamad Aslam, director research at Elixir Securities said the key concern dominating the sentiments was the scheduled announcement of verdict in Avenfield case involving ex-premier Sharif and his daughter, as the former first family did not appear in courts this week, which may worsen situation further.

“Stocks were dumped across all sectors, with cyclicals (particularly cements) taking the biggest battering as they stand to lose the most amidst potential economic slowdown emanating from higher inflation, interest rates, depreciating currency and cuts in fiscal expenditure," Aslam said.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said banks had a slightly better day as they drew strength from inflation numbers, hoping to perform relatively better down the line because of the local price outlook. “Cements, on the other hand were some of the worst performers as investors doubted whether the recent gains in prices could be maintained,” the analyst added.

Analysts said the institutional selling came from mutual funds, while the foreign side had to revise their offers down to hit execution. “Weak investor sentiments rang alarm bells for the prospective sellers, while selling was witnessed across-the-board and almost all blue chips were seen red with most of the stocks hitting their lower circuits,” an analyst said.

On August 15, 2017 stocks lost 1,389 points owing to reasons quite similar to the present ones. Summing it up, another analyst said the market got off to a bad start and the index recorded sharp declines following the report of Fitch Ratings on Pakistan saying that the country’s new government would no option but to knock door of International Monetary Fund to support economy. The rating agency advocated for new loans from the the IMF owing to falling foreign exchange reserves because of widening current account deficit.

A leading analyst said beside political happenings, the inflation numbers also dented the sentiment, adding, the CPI inflation for the month of June stood at 5.21 percent, the highest since October 2014 when it hit 5.82 percent. “Devaluation and rise in inflation hints at another round of interest rate increase of 25 to 50 basis points,” he said.

The highest gainers were Rafhan Maize, up Rs360.00 to close at Rs8350.00/share, and Murree Brewery, up Rs16.88 to finish at Rs746.88/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs200.00 to close at Rs11300.00/share, and Colgate Palmolive, down Rs146.99 to close at Rs2845.01/share.

Pakistan Cables recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of Rs3600 shares. It gained Rs7.71 to close at Rs2133.66/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, recording a turnover of 10.311 million shares and losing Rs1.81 to end at Rs34.45/share, followed by Bank of Punjab which recorded a turnover of 6.951 million shares and lost Rs0.68 to end at Rs11.40/share.