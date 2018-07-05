Cement sales up 9.3pc to 2.979 million tons in June

LAHORE: Cement sales rose 9.25 percent year-on-year to 2.979 million tons in June, but the number remained below the monthly dispatches of the previous 11 months, industry data showed on Wednesday.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) data showed that local sales from north-based factories rose 13.77 percent year-on-year to 2.158 million tons in June, while their exports fell to 0.183 million tons from 0.223 million.

Cement sales from south-based cement mills decreased 12.79 percent to 0.423 million tons in June over the corresponding month a year earlier. Exports from them, however, increased to 0.215 million tons from 0.122 million tons.

June was the only month when cement dispatches stood below three million tons. In the previous 11 months, the monthly tally was between 3 to 4.5 million tons.

APCMA data further showed that local cement consumption stood at 41.147 million tons in the last fiscal year of 2017/18, up 15.42 percent over the previous fiscal year. Annual cement exports marginally grew 1.77 percent – a first growth in the past nine years – to 4.746 million tons. Cement exports had been declining since 2008/09.

Overall, cement industry dispatched 45.893 million tons in 2017/18 as against 40.315 million tons in 2016/17. This is the highest ever growth posted by the industry in the history.

In fact, the past five years have been positive for the cement industry as annual dispatches shot up from 33.43 million tons in 2012/13. The year 2017/18 has witnessed particularly buoyant time as dispatches grew 5.5 million tons during the year.

In the first seven months of 2017/18, cement exports were steeply declining. The turnaround, however, started in February with a growth of 18.41 percent, followed by a massive jump of 84.90 and 81.39 percent in March and April, respectively and then 41.88 percent in May and 15.33 percent in June, respectively.

The massive export growth in the last five months of the last fiscal year turned the negative trend of the first seven months into a positive growth of 1.77 percent.

APCMA’s spokesman said reinvigorated increase in exports is a welcome sign for the industry and rupee devaluation is finally restoring the lost competitiveness of the cement industry in the global market.

“However, rising input cost, especially coal and fuel prices, are hurting the local industry,” the spokesman said. “We urge the government to provide relief to the cement industry by reducing duties and taxes providing further boom in local consumption while also making the commodity more competitive on the global front, boosting export potential.”

The industry increased its production capacity by 6.58 percent during the last fiscal year and it utilised 92.82 percent of the industrial production capacity, the highest since 1992/93 when the total production capacity was only 8.89 million tons compared with 49.44 million tons in 2017/18.