Wed July 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2018

NAB arrests law college principal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi arrested principal of Islamabad Law College (ILC) Attiqur Rehman on charges of corruption and corrupt practices and cheating public at large by defrauding millions of rupees from students on account of admission and tuition fee fraudulently claiming its affiliation with Islamia University, Bahawalpur.

According to NAB, Islamabad Law College enrolled 209 students for the session of 2015-2016 without having NOC from HEC and valid affiliation from any degree awarding university.

The accused received millions of rupees on account of admission and tuition fee fraudulently claiming its affiliation with Islamia University, Bahawalpur and after that, he closed the college campus and absconded.

