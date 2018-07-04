PML-N workers forced to switch loyalties: Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz remarked on Tuesday that none of the party workers switched their loyalties rather they were forced to do so.

“Mian Sahab [PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif] has said that it should be investigated how are those who have been supporting 'tiger' have joined the 'jeep'-brigade,” she said while speaking to Geo News.

The electoral symbol of 'jeep' has been allotted to former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, who will be contesting the general election 2018 as an independent candidate.

However, many other independent candidates have also been allotted the electoral symbol of jeep.

“Jeep is turning into the electoral symbol of aliens,” remarked Maryam. “Nation should set a target on the 'jeep' and remember that those casting their ballot in favour of 'jeep' are voting for aliens.”

When asked about her plans to return to Pakistan, she remarked that she will go back as soon as her mother’s, Kalsoom Nawaz, health improves. “Mian Sahab and I are ready to go back to Pakistan.”

She further said that Nawaz has time and again reiterated that all institutions should operate as per the Constitution. “What's wrong with saying that? The country should be run as per law and Constitution,” she added.