Most high profile case of Judge M Bashir’s career

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court No 1 Judge Muhammad Bashir will deliver one of the most high profile verdicts of his career on Friday in landmark Avenfield case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (R) Muhammad Safdar.

Judge Muhammad Bashir will be hearing another NAB Reference (Al-Azizia Steel Mills) against Sharif family today (Wednesday) and will have to burn the midnight oil during next two days to write down his judgment in the landmark case reviewing 10-month tedious work of defence and prosecution lawyers and testimonies of 18 witnesses along with 10 volumes of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

While the decision about the three-time former prime minister is eagerly awaited, in past Judge Muhammad Bashir had acquitted another high-profile accused former president Asif Ali Zardari in five corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Zardari was acquitted on November 24, 2015 in the SGS-Cotecna references.

The court was supposed to conclude the case in six months but it was given extension twice by the Supreme Court to conclude the case. The Accountability Court held 107 hearings into the high-profile case where former prime minister appeared 78 times. Maryum Nawaz was present in the court in 80 of those hearing while her husband made 92 appearances in the court.

The prosecution presented 18 witnesses including star witness Wajid Zia, the head of JIT, Director General NAB Zahir Shah, British forensic expert Robert Radley and solicitor Akhtar Riaz Raja. Nawaz Sharif and his legal team did not produce a single witness in the case.

On June 11, a day before his final arguments in the case, Nawaz' counsel, Khawaja Haris had recused himself from appearing citing Supreme Court’s refusal to accept his argument. However he resumed his duties on June 19.

According to NAB spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish, the conviction rate in NAB cases is 77 percent. However NAB’s website contradicts his claims which shows 68 percent conviction rate during first quarter of this year. According to NAB website out of 35 cases filed by NAB, 24 has been convicted during the period between January to March 2018.

Nawazish, however, refused to comment about NAB’s expectation about the decision in Avenfield case terming it a sub judice matter. He claimed that accountability watchdog does not treat any case as high-profile and does not discriminate against anyone.