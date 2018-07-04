Court undermined as CJ visits it with media: SBC

KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has said the respect of court was undermined when the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJ) visited a Larkana court along with media during the ongoing proceedings which was publicised mainstream and social media.

Speaking at a press conference, the council’s vice chairman Salahuddin Gandapur said on Monday Gandapur said that the incident caused fear in the subordinate judiciary and disturbed the judicial process, that they had many complaints regarding the benches. All should work under the ambit of the constitution, he stated adding the gulf between the courts and the bar council was widening. He urged the CJ to play his role in this issue.

He said it was incomprehensible to keep courts entangled in suo motu notices which were causing fear in society.

Gandapur said the SBC was concerned at the disappearance of many people in Sindh, and demanded the courts play their role the recovery of the missing. The judiciary should not play any role in the elections, he added.