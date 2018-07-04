Largest passenger jet to land at Islamabad Airport on 8th

ISLAMABAD: The biggest passenger airplane of the world, Airbus A380, will land on the new Islamabad International Airport on July 8 (Sunday).

It will be a landmark in the aviation history of the Pakistan. The Civil Aviation Authority has granted permission to a Middle Eastern airline, which will fly the giant aircraft, to bring the airplane to Pakistan.

First flight of A380 will arrive with 650 passengers on board from Dubai. It will land in Islamabad at 12:30 am, Private news channel reported.

The double-decker plane stands 80-foot high from the ground and has a speed of 945 kilometers per hour with its four powerful turbo engines. The giant airplane weighs 577 tons, its length is 240 feet and the wing span is 260 feet.

A380 can accommodate up to 868 passengers. It has the capacity to carry 323, 545 litres of fuel, which is equal to 85471 gallons.