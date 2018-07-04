Wed July 04, 2018
National

July 4, 2018

PFUJ starts press freedom movement from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) is launching a Press Freedom Movement from July 5 (tomorrow) onwards against the unannounced censorship being faced by the Pakistani media and the curtailing of the distribution of an English daily in several parts of the country, says a press release.

The movement is against the unannounced and unreasonable censorship the media is facing and against the marginalisation of certain media houses so that they cannot reach some of their users.

