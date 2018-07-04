SC seeks written reply from federation on constitution of 8th Wage Board

ISLAMABAD:The Supreme Court on Tuesday has sought written reply in one month from the Chairman Wage Board, Shahid Mahmood Khokhar and Director General Information Tahir Khushnood in 8th Wage Board case.

While hearing the Wage Board case, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also sought written reply from the attorney general.

The apex court has also directed the Wage Board to continue its work. President, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt adopted the stance in court that the board has been constituted after the untiring efforts of eighteen years which has now started its work.

The court, however rejected the petition of applicant to pause the board to work further.The Supreme Court has also directed the federation to submit reply on the appointment issue of the chairman Wages Board in one month.