US behind putting Pakistan on grey-list: PEW

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Tuesday said the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put Pakistan in the grey list is a move taken on the behest of US.

It has little to do with terror financing while everything to do with Pakistan’s Afghan policy which is seen as unfavourable in Washington, it said. The US wants to force Pakistan into submission by shattering its fragile economy through such tactics, said Dr Murtaza Mughal, President of PEW.

He said that we should counter US conspiracies as changing important regional policies to please Washington will be a suicide.

Murtaza Mughal said that the aims of FATF are political otherwise Afghanistan, India, Sudan and Nigeria would be included in the list, while the countries known for hiding dirty money including the UK would not have been spared. The US is notorious for hiding dirty money.

The FATF is a tool to hit Pakistan’s economy, CPEC, banking sector exports and investors confidence as it will increase the cost of doing business, he observed. He said that the move can hurt the stock market.

Pakistan was included in the grey list in 2012 and it took us three years to come out of it but this time the US was so eager their all the friendly nations decided not to support Pakistan in the voting. He said allowing terrorist outfits to operate by changing names and participate in the elections has added to the negative impression.