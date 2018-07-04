Promotion of science, tech critical to socio-economic uplift: PM

ISLAMABAD: Chairing a briefing on functions and achievements of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk reminded on Tuesday that promotion of science and technology is critical to the socio-economic development of the country.

The briefing was arranged at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and it was also attended by Federal Minister for Science & Technology Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, Secretary to the prime minister (SPM) Suhail Aamir, Secretary of the Ministry Mrs. Yasmin Masood and senior government officials concerned.

Secretary Science and Technology Mrs. Yasmin Masood briefed the participants about the mandate and performance of various organisations of the ministry in various streams including academics, policy formulation, research and development, standardization/regulation and promotion of inter-governmental cooperation in the field of science and technology. Outlining the highlights of major achievements, it was informed that National Institute of Oceanology and Ministry of Science & Technology along with Pakistan Navy had played a lead role in securing extension of more than 50,000 sq. km to our existing continental shelf. In the field of academics, the recognition achieved by NUST and COMSATS among the top-ranking universities of the world contributed to improving the country’s profile at international level.

The prime minister was informed that development of cardiac stents, orthopedic implants and 72 different types of scientific/biomedical equipment, at affordable price, were among the major achievements of the Ministry and its allied departments.

The meeting was also briefed about various initiatives of the ministry including Research Productivity Award (RPA) to encourage young scientists, National Science Talent Farming Programme for granting scholarships to the talented students for a period of five years and establishment of Precision Systems Training Centers in various cities of the country.

The prime minister appreciated performance of the Ministry. He emphasised upon the need for greater collaboration among the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Education and relevant provincial bodies for updation of the curricula to make it more relevant to the realities of time.

The prime minister also underlined the need for putting in place a robust mechanism of cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure quality and standards of the health related equipment and implants which were being developed and utilized in the country. He said that promotion of science and technology was critical to the socio-economic development of the country. Interestingly caretaker prime minister who has been briefed the working of several federal ministries, has throughout been appreciative of their performance and services.