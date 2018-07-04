Spending on cops’ welfare to be raised: IGP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir said on Tuesday financial package for police officers and jawans who were injured while fighting terrorism would be increased and more police welfare projects were under consideration.

Speaking at a police darbar, the IGP said he was proud commander of a proud and courageous police force.

The IGP said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was the most courageous and efficient force of the country and had been bravely fighting terrorism for the last several years. He said that the sacrifices rendered by the officers and jawans had no parallel in the world.

The police chief said the Dera Ismail Khan Police were fighting the war against terror as a frontline force and had offered sacrifices. He hoped they would offer more sacrifices for the safety of the people and maintenance of the law and order.

The IGP said a police public school would be established at Dera Ismail Khan to impart quality education to the children of the police.

He distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates amongst the police officers and jawans who acted well against the outlaws.

Later, the IGP also visited Dispute Resolution Council Dera and met with its members.

The DRC chairman briefed the IGP about the performance of the council which was appreciated by IGP.

He attended a briefing on the security plan for the general election 2018 in Dera Region at the DIG office.

Earlier after arrival in the district, the IGP visited Yadgaar-e-Shuhada and laid floral wreath and offered fateha for the departed souls.