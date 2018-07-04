Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dr Ziaul Islam made medical college BoG chairman

NOWSHERA: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Nowshera Medical College and its tertiary care hospital, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, held its first meeting which was introductory and meant for preparing a strategy for the institution.

x
Advertisement

The BoG members requested a senior ophthalmologist, Prof Dr Ziaul Islam to chair the board for his experience in the medical teaching institutions and being founder of two public sector medical colleges - Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar and Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar