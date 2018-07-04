Dr Ziaul Islam made medical college BoG chairman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Nowshera Medical College and its tertiary care hospital, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, held its first meeting which was introductory and meant for preparing a strategy for the institution.
The BoG members requested a senior ophthalmologist, Prof Dr Ziaul Islam to chair the board for his experience in the medical teaching institutions and being founder of two public sector medical colleges - Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar and Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan.
