Dr Ziaul Islam made medical college BoG chairman

NOWSHERA: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Nowshera Medical College and its tertiary care hospital, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, held its first meeting which was introductory and meant for preparing a strategy for the institution.

The BoG members requested a senior ophthalmologist, Prof Dr Ziaul Islam to chair the board for his experience in the medical teaching institutions and being founder of two public sector medical colleges - Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar and Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan.