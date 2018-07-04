Distinction

Wed July 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2018

CHARSADDA: Saad Mureeb, a student of Shabqadar Students Academy, has clinched first position in the Shabqadar tehsil in the results of 9th class annual examination conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar. He obtained 509 marks and stood first in the school and the entire Shabqadar tehsil as well.

