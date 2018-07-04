Distinction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: Saad Mureeb, a student of Shabqadar Students Academy, has clinched first position in the Shabqadar tehsil in the results of 9th class annual examination conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar. He obtained 509 marks and stood first in the school and the entire Shabqadar tehsil as well.
