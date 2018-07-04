Wed July 04, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 4, 2018

Fraudster held

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday arrested an accused, Sher Jan, a resident of Charsadda, for his alleged involvement in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudarraba/interest-free profit fleecing millions of rupees from people.

As per the official communique, the NAB initiated an inquiry.

“It transpired during the investigation that the accused persuaded and motivated the public to invest in the Mudarraba business showing them multiple businesses of wheat, vehicles and timber. They promised exorbitant profit to the public on their investments, but in fact there was no such business,” the bureau claimed in the communique.

