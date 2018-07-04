Baseless allegations: Asfandyar warns Imran

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that he would file a defamation case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan if the latter repeated the baseless allegation of having assets in a foreign country by the former.

Speaking at a public meeting here, the nationalist politician said that Imran Khan alleged that he (Asfandyar) has purchased properties in Malaysia. “I will take him to the court of law if he repeated his allegations,” warned the ANP chief.

Asfandyar said the PTI had become the new home of political refugees and Imran Khan had introduced the culture of indecency in politics.

He said the water reservoir was against the interest of Pakhtuns and his party would not let the dam constructed.

Asfandyar said his party would strongly resist any move aimed at construction of Kalabagh dam. He said that it was a controversial project and the government should instead construct the Diamer-Bhasha and Munda dams which, he said, were alternative to that of Kalabagh dam.

He also warned against reversal of the 18th constitutional amendment and said the ANP would resist any such move.

Asfandyar said the alliance of religious politico-parties Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was out to befool the masses in the name of religion.

“Two major parties in the alliance Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) were parts of federal and provincial governments for five long years. And now they have forged an alliance to secure vote in the name of Islam,” he added.

He hoped the ANP would win the upcoming general election and show the door to the PTI. “It is a chance for us to settle the scores of 2013 general elections,” he went on to say.