2 Levies men martyred in N Waziristan ambush

MIRANSHAH: Two Levies force personnel were martyred and a Political Muharrir and a cop sustained bullet injuries as miscreants ambushed their vehicle in Dattakhel tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said Rahmat Hussain, an official serving as Political Muharrir, along with Levies personnel was on a routine patrol when his vehicle was ambushed by miscreants in Land Muhammadkhel area in Dattakhel tehsil.

They said that two Levies personnel including Saifullah and Taj Wali were martyred on the spot in the attack, while Rahmat Hussain and another Levies soldier Havaldar Baitullah sustained injuries in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Boya tehsil. Meanwhile, the security forces rushed to the site of the attack, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers and their facilitators.

However, there was no immediate report of any arrest in the search operation. Meanwhile, 10 persons sustained injuries as unidentified miscreants lobbed a hand-grenade into the election office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-48 Malik Aurangzeb in Razmak in North Waziristan, official sources said.

They said that the miscreants hurled the hand- grenade into the office of Malik Aurangzeb in broad daylight and managed to escape. They said the injured PTI supporters and workers were shifted to a hospital in Razmak.

Malik Aurangzeb had recently opened his election office in Razmak tehsil.

This was the first incident of election-related violence in North Waziristan, which was brought back to normalcy after the Zarb-e-Azb military operation launched against the militants in June 2014.