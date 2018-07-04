Sharif brothers did not invest sincerely in Lahore: Imran

KARACHI: Criticising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government’s performance in Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday had the Sharif brothers invested “sincerely” in building and strengthening the infrastructure of Lahore, the city should not have submerged after rain.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival in the city for election campaigning on Tuesday, Khan said, “People have seen what happened in Lahore as their belongings worth billions of rupees were affected in just the first rain of the monsoon. No wonder what will happen in its further spells.”

Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif should be asked for what they have done to Lahore, he said, adding that the city looked like Venice and not Paris. Shahbaz, the former chief minister of Punjab, has at times took pride in calling Lahore a replica of Paris for his ‘development’ works.

Khan said that instead of spending on infrastructure, the PML-N government invested in Orange Trains and metro buses which, according to him, would cause billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer annually. “The progressive Lahore of Shahbaz Sharif is in front of everyone now.”

Referring to the allegations of money laundering on them, he said the Sharif brothers should answer how the money went out of the country. He added the PML-N leadership knew about the corruption of these brothers.

Talking about the upcoming general election, he asked the people to vote for ideologies instead of personalities this time. Presenting himself as a better option among others, Imran said that he wanted to put the country off the loans and ensure availability of fresh water, which had almost become a rare commodity.

Later, while inaugurating an orphanage built by PTI-affiliated FixIt campaign in Memon Goth, he said that a person should not be bitten by the same snake twice and to avoid that, people should reject in polls those who had been taking their chances again and again to rule the country.

“In Europe, even dogs have rights but here no one even cares about the humans,” he commented, “It is the responsibility of the state to provide medical, education and employment to its people. It’s unfortunate that the public money doesn’t get spent on public.”

He claimed that the PTI will make the next government at the Centre after gaining success across the country. Asserting that his party had a long term plan for the country, he asked the people to vote for those who thought of and prepared for the challenges in the years to come and not just about the elections. He said that to fight the effects of global warming, his party’s former government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had planted over a billion trees.

About Karachi, he said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which for the past 30 years had been in power in the city, never cared about the metropolis’ future. He said the PTI only had a competition with the Pakistan People's Party in Sindh and when it could not do any good in its past 10 years of power, it would not do any better in the next five years.