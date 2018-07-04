England in WC quarters

MOSCOW: England sent Colombia out of the stadium with a 4-3 win after a penalty shootout in their World Cup 'Round of 16' match Tuesday night after the two sides were level at 1-1 after extra time.

Colombia forced the extra period when defender Yerry Mina headed a last-gasp equalizer, scoring for the third straight game.

England had gone ahead in the 57th minute with Harry Kane’s penalty for his sixth goal at the finals in Russia.

England’s new generation ended the World Cup penalty jinx by knocking out Colombia on spot kicks to reach the quarter-finals.

Eric Dier scored the winning kick after Jordan Pickford’s brilliant save from Carlos Bacca’s attempt to set up a game with Sweden in Samara on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate’s side had been seconds away from the last eight during normal time, with Harry Kane’s penalty after he was fouled by Carlos Sanchez in the box - his sixth goal of the tournament - looking as though it was going to send them through.

But deep into injury time, Colombia threw everyone forward for a Juan Cuadrado corner, including goalkeeper David Ospina, and Yerry Mina headed a dramatic equaliser at the Spartak Stadium.

Kieran Trippier was standing on the line but could not keep out the Barcelona centre-back’s third headed goal of the World Cup.

The Three Lions had been on top for most of the 90 minutes but appeared understandably deflated in extra time - although Danny Rose and Dier missed late chances to win the game and avoid a shootout.