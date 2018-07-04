BD recall Mustafizur for Windies ODIs

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Tuesday included half-fit pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman in their squad for a three-match One-Day International series against the West Indies later this month.

Mustafizur has been out of competitive cricket since he hurt his left big toe in May during an Indian Premier League match for the Mumbai Indians.

The 22-year-old missed a three-match Twenty20 International series against Afghanistan in June and was also excluded from the Bangladesh squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies, beginning on Wednesday in Antigua.

“He has yet to regain his full fitness. Yet, we included him in the ODI squad because we have some time in our hands,” said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

“We will see him how he goes in a four-day match against Sri Lanka A next week. If he can prove his match fitness, only then he will travel with the squad,” he said.

Minhajul added they have already included uncapped pacer Abu Jayed as back-up to Mustafizur, which raised the number of players in the squad to 16.

The first two matches of the series will be held in Guyana on July 22 and 25 while St. Kitts will host the final ODI on July 28.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider and Abu Jayed.