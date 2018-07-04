Danish striker gets death threats

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COPENHAGEN: The Danish Football Association said on Tuesday it has reported death threats made against striker Nicolai Jorgensen to the police, after he endured a barrage of online abuse for missing a World Cup penalty against Croatia.
Jorgensen’s miss in Sunday’s penalty shootout led to Denmark’s elimination from the tournament following a 1-1 stalemate at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.
“Stop. Our society must never accept death threats — neither against World Cup stars, politicians or others. It is completely unacceptable and indecent,” the Danish FA said in a statement on Twitter. “We are reporting the case to the police to end this madness.”
