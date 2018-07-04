16 dead in Indonesia ferry accident: official

JAKARTA; At least 16 people, including two children, died Tuesday after a ferry ran aground off the coast of Indonesia, officials said, as rescuers raced to save scores of other passengers thought to be aboard the vessel.

The deadly incident comes the same day authorities officially called off the search for more than 160 people still missing after another ferry sank on a popular tourist lake in Sumatra two weeks ago. Images from the latest accident showed passengers clinging to the side of the KM Lestari as it listed in waters off Sulawesi island, while other passengers floated in the sea awaiting help. The ferry ran aground about 300 metres from the coast, Indonesia’s transportation agency said, as waves swamped trucks and other vehicles on the boat’s deck before they plunged.