BD cities join drive to build defences against disasters

KUALA LUMPUR: Bangladeshi cities have signed up en masse to a UN campaign to develop local action plans and improve infrastructure to prepare for disasters, officials said on Tuesday.

Low-lying, densely-populated Bangladesh is one of the world´s most disaster-prone countries, hit every year by cyclones that are becoming more frequent due to climate change. About 60 percent of deaths caused by cyclones around the world in the last two decades occurred in Bangladesh, according to the World Bank.

The country has made progress in preparing for disaster since a 1991 cyclone killed more than 100,000 people, and now all the country´s 329 municipalities have agreed to join the UN's Making Cities Resilient Campaign.

Bangladesh was the second country in the Asia-Pacific after Mongolia to have all its cities sign up, said Animesh Kumar, the regional deputy head of UN Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR).

Each member city commits to understanding their level of disaster risk, designing better infrastructure, and ensuring they can cope with future hazards, Kumar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.