SC concerned over rapid population growth

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the rapid growth of population of the country and directed the federal and provincial governments to submit proposals for formulating an effective policy for controlling it.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case relating to growing population of the country.

During the course of hearing, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar questioned as to whether the country could afford seven children per family and whether the country has resources to cope with the rapid population growing.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial, another member of the bench, observed that there are relevant verses in the Holy Quran regarding [there being a] gap between children.

Additional Attorney General Nayyar Rizvi submitted that the ratio of population growth is 2.4, adding that terrorism, problem of law and order situation as well as social and economic problems were the main causes of growing population.

The chief justice observed that the country’s situation does not allow a house to have seven children adding that the growing population is like a bomb for the country. The chief justice further observed that there is a dire need of launching an effective awareness campaign to resolve the problems as he said that the present awareness campaign is not sufficient to cope with the situation.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial observed that due to abject poverty, the people used to sell their children hence the government will have to take drastic measures to deal with the matter. Law officer representing the Sindh government informed the court that policy exists for controlling the population but lacks legislation. The chief justice however, observed that enacting relevant legislation is not sufficient but its implementation is necessary.

The KP government official informed the court that the provincial budget for the Population Welfare Department is Rs1.3 billion which is mostly spent on salaries of the staff.

A Punjab government representative informed the court that there were 900 population welfare centers in urban areas and 1,200 in rural areas. The court was informed during the 1970-80s, the growth rate of population was 3.7 percent, whereas now it had fallen to 2.4 percent.

When asked about the budget allocated to the welfare centers, the court was informed that in addition to the Rs3.6 billion that is provided by the Public Sector Development Programme, the department receives around Rs1.5 billion annually.

The court warned of dire consequences if wrong data was provided to it. The court directed that Punjab government should provide the budget of all the welfare centers with the ruling that their forensic audit will be conducted.

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa chief secretary told the court that the responsibility of addressing problem of growing population should be taken at the prime minister level, adding that it could produce better results if the matter is taken seriously like polio campaign.

The Punjab government later on told the court that in order to address the problem of growing population, there is a dire need to initiate work greater than the drive earlier launched for eliminating dengue virus. The chief justice observed that there would be a lot of problems of water, education, food and adequate medical facilities for the new born.