Election campaign gaining momentum with corner meetings of candidates

SIALKOT: Election campaign of candidates from different political parties is gradually gaining momentum in the form of public gatherings and corner meetings.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and party candidate for NA-73 (Sialkot-I) Kh Muhammad Asif, in a corner meeting, urged the party activists to initiate a comprehensive door-to-door campaign in order to seek votes of the public. He said that under the leadership of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan had overcome terrorism and power loadshedding. He said that the PML-N had done a number of wonderful things, including initiation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and sincerely tried to change the fate of the country. He was sure that the people would again vote for the PML-N because they wanted peace, progress and prosperity in the country. Mansha Butt, PML-N candidate for PP-37, was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PTI candidates for NA-73 and PP-36 Muhammad Usman Dar and Ch Muhammad Akhlaq, while addressing corner meetings, said that the PTI had played the role of real opposition during the last government and exposed the wrongdoings of the rulers and their cronies.

They said that the PTI, if came to power, would spare no looters of the national exchequer from any party and would hold them accountable. He said that the PPP and PML-N had enjoyed power and its benefits many times but had done nothing for the people. He assured that the PTI, under the leadership of Imran Khan, would form a new corruption-free Pakistan, based on equality, justice and merit.