Wed July 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2018

Man shot dead over land row

GUJRANWALA: A man was shot dead over a land dispute at Wahndo police limits. There was a dispute between Maqsood Ahmed and Ghazanfar over a piece of land. On Monday night, Ghazanfar along with his companions Raheel and Adeel allegedly opened fire on Maqsood when he was coming out of a mosque after offering prayer.

