Man shot dead over land row

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A man was shot dead over a land dispute at Wahndo police limits. There was a dispute between Maqsood Ahmed and Ghazanfar over a piece of land. On Monday night, Ghazanfar along with his companions Raheel and Adeel allegedly opened fire on Maqsood when he was coming out of a mosque after offering prayer.
GUJRANWALA: A man was shot dead over a land dispute at Wahndo police limits. There was a dispute between Maqsood Ahmed and Ghazanfar over a piece of land. On Monday night, Ghazanfar along with his companions Raheel and Adeel allegedly opened fire on Maqsood when he was coming out of a mosque after offering prayer.
Comments