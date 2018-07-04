Nawaz to decide return after consulting lawyer

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-N quaid Nawaz Sharif has said he will take a decision about returning to Pakistan after consulting his lawyer.

According to a private TV channel, he was asked whether he was returning to Pakistan to attend the court proceedings against him in Avenfield and Azizia Mill references.

He said he was in London in connection with his wife’s illness. However, he would decide about going back to Pakistan after discussing the issue with his lawyer.