Man kills father over domestic row

OKARA: A man allegedly gunned down his father over a domestic dispute at Nizam Din village.

Umar Maqsood allegedly quarreled with his father Maqsood Saadat over some domestic dispute. In a fit of frustration, Umar allegedly shot his father dead. Depalpur police have started investigation after shifting the body to a hospital for autopsy.

TWO BODIES RECOVERED: Two bodies were found in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

Some men smelt nauseating stink emanating from a closed shop at Bakhshu Tibi village and immediately informed police. Following the information, the police reached the spot, opened the shop and found the body of Imran. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

In another incident, Depalpur Sadr police recovered the body of an unidentified man near Chak 28/D. The police have started investigation after shifting the body to a hospital.

10 HELD WITH NARCOTICS: On the directions of District Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar, the police launched a crackdown on narcotics dealers in the district and arrested 10 accused. Shergarh police raided and arrested accused Altaf of Chak 23/D and recovered 20 litre liquor from him. The same staff raided Chak 20/GD and arrested accused Aslam with 20 litre liquor. Gogera police raided Fattuana village and arrested accused Ashraf with 24 litre liquor. The police arrested Ayub Piroka of Chak 35/D with 40 litre liquor. Okara Sadr police arrested accused Imran of Chak 51/2L with 28 litre liquor and Depalpur Sadr police arrested accused Maqbool of Bhuman Shah with 55 litre liquor and sale money. Okara Sadr police arrested accused Shakil of Kot Bari with 1kg charas and sale money. Satghara police arrested accused Rafiq of Chak 27/GD with 1,120 gram charas. Hujra Shah Moqeem police arrested accused Manzoor of Bhai Moar with 1,200 gram charas. The police have registered separate cases.