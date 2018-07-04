Wed July 04, 2018
National

July 4, 2018

Indian govt asked to repatriate Zainab’s body

ISLAMABAD: Indian government was requested to expedite repatriation of the body of Zainab, a Pakistani patient who was undergoing treatment in India and tragically passed away, Dr Muhammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Foreign office on Tuesday said. On his Twitter account, he further posted that Pakistan High Commission in India was actively pursuing the issue.

