PTI to take action against violators of party discipline

ISLAMABAD: A day ahead of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s summoning of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan

on July 4, the party on Tuesday announced to take

action against all those

who violated the party discipline.

To this effect, PTI issued a statement, which said that a two-member committee, consisting of Imran’s close aide Naeemul Haq and Arshad Dad, will look into complaints against those, who had not been issued party tickets but still are contesting the general elections as independent candidates.

Some aspirants of the party ticket have announced while others quietly opted for running for the provincial and the National Assembly seats, including a local Ajmad Sabir Raja for NA-63 and Sardar Mansoor Hayat Tamman, who is contesting from NA-65. Moreover, Abdul Qayyum Kundi is also vying for a National Assembly seat from NA-249, Karachi; he has been allotted ‘nalka’ as election symbol. Kundi is contesting against the PTI-fielded candidate Faisal Vawda.

The statement maintained all party members had sworn an oath that they would not contest elections if they failed to get a ticket.

Therefore, the decision to contest elections in an independent capacity is not just a violation of party discipline but also of Articles 62, 63 of the Constitution.

The disciplinary committee will forward its report regarding party members contesting as independent candidates to the party Chairman Imran Khan for action.

Imran candidly admitted to having undergone agony while awarding party tickets to candidates of the legislatures. Protests have been held at various places, including Banigala residence of Imran.

Meanwhile, in a video message to a launching ceremony of PTI’s first digital policy here, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that his was the first party to announce 2018 elections digital policy. He explained that there are three major aims before them: provision of jobs to youth, ensuring livelihood for women, who are confined to homes and to combat corruption.

He emphasised that they had first introduced E-service at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and added that PTI government would control corruption through E-government.

Senior leader of PTI Asad Umar claimed that while PPP leader Asif Zardari was looking to strike a deal for formation of government in closed door room, his party would form government without looking for political give and take.

Asad Umar even claimed that in next four weeks, Imran would be sitting in the Prime Minister office.