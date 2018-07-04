Caretakers failed to make arrangements to deal with rains, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president and former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif

Tuesday held the caretakers for the critical situation caused by heavy rains in the city, saying the interim government had not made the required arrangements to deal with catastrophe.

Talking to the media on his unplanned visit to his constituency NA-132 here, he said people could not be fooled by the photo sessions of those who chose to take a trip round the city 16 hours after the precarious situation arose.

Shahbaz said the caretaker government had ample time to prepare for the approaching rainy season, but evidently they were ignorant and apparently too busy with something else to do their basic job.

He said during his tenure as the chief minister, he used to personally ensure that all drains were cleared before the start of July to avoid any untoward situation. However, the caretaker government was caught sleeping and it was the people who had to suffer.

Shahbaz was greeted by a large number of Pakistan Muslim League-N supporters as he visited his constituency.

Shahbaz Sharif, without naming Imran Khan, said some people very cleverly waited for the rain, then came out on the road for a short period of time just for a photo session.

The people of Lahore and Pakistan could not be fooled by such meaningless gestures of individuals who have nothing to show to people as their performance, he added.

The ex-CM recounted the development works and projects completed by his government in the fields of electricity generation, education, health and infrastructure.

He said those achievements were not made by sitting home and issuing statements on the mainstream and social media; they were earned through hard work.

He said that the people of Lahore and Pakistan would reject the obstructionist

politics of Imran Khan, which halted development and economic progress of the country in his blind

pursuit for power and premiership.