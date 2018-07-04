PPP believes in people’s power, says Khursheed

SUKKUR: Former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has said the PPP believed in the power of common people and did not bow before any institution to come into power.

Addressing a public meeting at the Qureshi village here on Tuesday, he said the opponents of the PPP were distributing money, solar plates and providing vehicles to get votes, however, the PPP refrained from such tactics. He urged the people to take decision at their own to bring about change in the country, adding otherwise, they will continue to remain the victim of the prevailing status quo. He said the PPP was the only political party which had given sacrifices to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. He said that he detested corruption and never remained involved in any corruption scandal. He said that the Sharif family had purchased the state land at low price and sold it to the state at the high price. He said that the people have to prove through their vote that they want democracy and the supremacy of parliament.

He admitted that currently the PPP’s position in the Punjab province was weak. He said that despite many allegations and scandals hatched by the opponents, the PPP leadership remained patient because they had support of the people. Khursheed Shah said his party had supported and saved the Nawaz Sharif’s government in the past for the sake of democracy without demanding anything in response. He also slammed the previous government for making false claims about loadshedding.